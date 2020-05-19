Gregory Tyree Boyce: Twilight actor dies at age 30 | US news

Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor in the movie Twilight, and also his sweetheart Natalie Adenike Adepoju were located dead recently in Las Vegas, authorities stated on Tuesday.

Clark area coroner John Fudenberg stated bad deed was not presumed in the 13 May fatalities of Boyce, 30, and also Adepoju, 27.

Boyce looked like Tyler Crowley in the 2008 movie starring Kristen Stewart and also Robert Pattinson.

His mommy, Lisa Wayne, stated in a Facebook blog post on Sunday she had actually intended to fulfill Boyce on Tuesday to speak about a poultry wing service they wished to open up.

She referred likewise to Boyce’s 10- year-old child. Adepoju had a four-year-old boy.

The coroner stated their reasons and also good manners of fatality would certainly not be understood up until clinical inspectors get toxicology examination causes numerous weeks’ time.

The bodies were located after cops were mobilized to a record of a corpse in a property intricate numerous miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, cops stated.

Las Vegas policeman Larry Hadfield, a division representative, stated the fatalities were ruled out to be the outcome of a criminal act.