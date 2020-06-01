Gregg Popovich Rips President Trump’s Response To Protests, ‘Deranged Idiot’

Breaking News

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says he is completely fed up with President Donald Trump … firing off a flaming-hot assertion on POTUS’ dealing with of the current protests in America.

“He’s not simply divisive. He’s a destroyer,” Pop instructed The Nation. “To be in his presence, makes you die. He will eat you alive for his personal functions.”

He continued … “I’m appalled that we have a leader who can’t say ‘black lives matter.’ That’s why he hides in the White House basement. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like a grade schooler.”

“Actually, I think it’s best to ignore him. There is nothing he can do to make this better because of who he is: a deranged idiot.”

Of course, POTUS confronted backlash after he tweeted of the looting in Minneapolis, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.” He additionally tweeted, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Pop — who has been passionately outspoken about his points with Trump — makes it clear he has an issue with how the president reacted to the protests turning violent.

“It’s unbelievable,” the NBA coach mentioned. “If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But, he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now.”

“That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And, that’s all he’s ever been.”

But, it isn’t simply Trump who Pop’s pissed about … he says the entire system wants to alter.

“In the end, what we have is a fool in place of a president, while the person who really runs the country, Senator Mitch McConnell, destroys the United States for generations to come.”