Gregg Jarrett: Here’s the real reason Obama officials targeted Flynn ‘with a vengeance’

LIST OF OFFICIALS WHO SOUGHT TO ‘UNMASK’ FLYNN RELEASED: BIDEN, COMEY, OBAMA CHIEF OF STAFF AMONG THEM

“And I think it’s because, you know, Flynn had a bullseye on his back. People like Comey, McCabe, Brennan and Clapper all knew that once Flynn took the helm…as national security adviser, he would expose the Russia hoax,” Jarrett said. “And so they went after him with a vengeance. They targeted him, and they got rid of him.”

Although Flynn pleaded responsible to mendacity to the FBI about his contacts with the Russians in 2017, he now claims he was entrapped by the authorities.

Recently launched paperwork revealed conversations between high-ranking FBI officials at the time. The brokers had been discussing whether or not the FBI’s “goal” was “to get [Flynn] to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.” The notes additional recommended a deliberate different to get Flynn “to confess to breaking the Logan Act.”

In the weeks following the doc launch, the Department of Justice motioned to have Flynn’s case dismissed. Republican members of Congress have additional referred to as for an investigation into the dealing with of Flynn’s case and a checklist of Obama-era officials who purportedly requested to “unmask” the id of Flynn was declassified and made public on Wednesday.

In addition, the District Court decide presiding over Flynn’s case, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, determined Wednesday he would name upon retired federal judge John Gleeson as amicus curiae – or a friend-of-the-court – and ask him to discover whether or not Sullivan ought to maintain Flynn in “criminal contempt for perjury.”

Jarrett believes the subsequent step in the case is holding these on the checklist to account in hearings, and that Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell will file a writ of mandamus to a increased courtroom.

He instructed Doocy that Sullivan has a “feeble grasp on the facts” in the case, appears to be “utterly ignorant of the law,” and that bringing one other Clinton-appointed decide into the courtroom “makes a mockery of fairness and justice.”

“And Emmet Sullivan, who frankly has no business being on the bench, will get roundly spanked by a higher court,” Jarrett concluded.