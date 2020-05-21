Gregg Jarrett: Biden turning to ‘deflection and diversion’ amid new questions about son’s Ukraine work

ZELENSKY SEES PROBE OVER LEAKED AUDIO OF BIDEN LINKING US AID TO UKRAINE PROSECUTOR’S OUSTER

“We have already heard him on videotape bragging about how he threatened to withhold a billion dollars of U.S. aid to Ukraine unless a particular Ukrainian prosecutor was fired who has signed an affidavit saying he was investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma,” Jarrett acknowledged. “So, it’s a classic case of suspected influence-peddling. It merits investigation.”

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to as for an investigation into leaked recordings purportedly depicting Joe Biden telling Zelensky’s predecessor Petro Poroshenko that his nation would obtain assist from the U.S. as soon as high prosecutor Viktor Shokin was changed.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee already has acknowledged such an association publicly. However, the leaked audio revived criticism that Biden was engaged in a type of quid-pro-quo.

The new audio signifies Poroshenko went together with Biden’s plan however didn’t suppose Shokin was concerned in wrongdoing.

Shokin purportedly has stated beneath oath that he had launched a probe regarding Hunter Biden’s position at Burisma Holdings when he was ousted. Meanwhile, Biden’s defenders have argued his intervention had nothing to do with Burisma and was targeted on corruption issues.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to subpoena paperwork and depositions from Blue Star Strategies.

While Republicans have repeatedly pushed for a probe into the circumstances surrounding the Bidens’ involvement in Ukraine, Democrats argue {that a} listening to now could be nothing greater than smoke and mirrors — making an attempt to distract from President Trump’s personal issues.

The Biden marketing campaign echoed these sentiments, blasting the subpoena as a political “smear” geared toward diverting consideration away from the now over 93,000 COVID-19 deaths counted nationwide.

Campaign Spokesman Andrew Bates additionally referred to as the leaked audio a “nothingburger” that was “heavily edited.”

“And look, the question that the Homeland Security Committee will want to ask Blue Star Strategies is, ‘Did you guys, on behalf of Hunter Biden and Burisma, go to the U.S. government to try to influence it to shut down an investigation into Hunter Biden’s company?’ Which was paying him millions of dollars in exchange for essentially nothing,” Jarrett remarked.

“No expertise in natural gas. No expertise in Ukraine. [And,] at the same time that Joe Biden was pressuring Ukraine to increase their natural gas production to the great benefit of Burisma and Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s own son,” he added.

“So, these are legitimate questions. And, it sounds to me like Joe Biden is the one who is guilty of deflection and diversion.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.