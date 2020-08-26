Greg Zuerlein’s practice results will give Cowboys fans something to celebrate

Greg Zuerlein has actually been on fire at Cowboys practice

Zuerlein was an indispensable property of Rams groups in bothSt Louis and Los Angeles, as he and Johnny Hekker integrated to form among the league’s finest unique groups tandems. Sean McVay decided not to maintain Zuerlein for 2020, nevertheless, and he arrived at his feet with Mike McCarthy’sDallas Cowboys Ready to show the skeptics incorrect, Zuerlein has actually been best at Cowboys camp, providing the group total convenience and trust when discussing their unique groups this season.

After missing out on 9 basket in 2015 with the Rams, Zuerlein is out on an objective to recover his status as an elite kicker. He has actually made all 18 of his basket in training school, striking from as far back as 46 lawns in camp today.

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein is now 18 for 18 on his basket efforts in training school. All have actually been inside. He struck today from 33, 37, 40, 42, 44, 46 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 25, 2020

Greg Zuerlein is looking to get better after a bad last season in Los Angeles

Zuerlein may’ve missed out on 9 basket last season, however he is still among the very best …