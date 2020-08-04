Greg Joswiak replaces Phil Schiller as head of Apple marketing

Apple’s longtime marketing chief, Phil Schiller, is entering a somewhat smaller sized function after years with the business. Schiller is dropping his function as senior vice president of around the world marketing, however he’ll stay in charge of the App Store and AppleEvents Greg Joswiak, formerly the head of item marketing, will take control of Schiller’s previous position as Apple’s general marketing leader.

Marketing is a big function inside of Apple that surpasses just marketing items, so this marks a considerable modification within the business. As Apple puts it, the marketing department is “responsible for Apple’s product management and product marketing, developer relations, market research, business management, as well as education, enterprise, and international marketing.” Joswiak has actually remained in Apple management functions for more than twenty years, and he’s led Apple’s around the world item marketing for the last 4 years.

Developing …