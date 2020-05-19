Greg Inglis joins Warrington Wolves a year after retiring due to injury | Rugby League News





Greg Inglis (proper) initially retired final year due to ongoing injury issues

Warrington Wolves have introduced some of the high-profile signings within the historical past of Super League after coaxing Greg Inglis out of retirement.

The Australian World Cup-winning nice has not performed for over a year since calling time on his profession due to persistent issues with injury.

But in a shock transfer, the 33-year-old centre mentioned he can be heading to Super League in 2021 to take up a cope with the Wolves.

The Wire mentioned they hoped the signing would increase supporters at present experiencing difficulties as a results of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like each different sport, league has been sidelined for 2 months and doubts stay over when it’ll return. July’s Challenge Cup last – of which Warrington are the holders – was postponed on Tuesday and the game has additionally obtained a £16m Government mortgage to assist it by way of.

“This signing is a gift to every one of our fantastic members and partners who are currently experiencing difficult times,” mentioned Warrington chief government Karl Fitzpatrick.

“We wished to give everybody one thing to look ahead to and to say thanks for his or her extraordinary loyalty. With this in thoughts we had been further motivated to get this deal accomplished.

“Greg is considered to be one of the greatest rugby league players of the modern era. To see him pull on the primrose and blue will be a historical moment in Warrington Wolves and Super League’s timeline.”

Inglis, who performed 266 NRL video games and 39 worldwide Tests, is without doubt one of the most proficient to have performed the 13-a-side code.

A mercurial playmaker with freakish dealing with abilities, he received three Grand Finals in Australia and performed 32 State of Origin Tests for Queensland. In 2009, he was voted because the world’s greatest participant.

Greg Inglis received three Grand Finals in Australia and performed 32 State of Origin Tests for Queensland

“I can’t wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage. I’ve seen the success the team have had in the Challenge Cup and I want to help the team to deliver more glory,” he mentioned.

“I’ve performed over in England many instances in consultant footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

“To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I’m looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team.”