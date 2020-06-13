Greg Holmes leaving Exeter Chiefs for short-term stint with Western Force | Rugby Union News





Greg Holmes won the Premiership with Exeter in the 2016/17 season

Prop Greg Holmes has ended his four-year stint with Exeter Chiefs and you will be returning to Australia on a short-term contract with Western Force.

The 37-year-old former Wallabies international was planning to retire at the end of the current campaign in England but has revised his plans throughout the coronavirus shutdown.

With Super Rugby in Australia set to commence in July that he could not resist the chance to see out his playing days in his home country, but leaves Sandy Park with huge heart.

“In my head I was going to finish my career with the Chiefs, retire and then move on to the next stage of my life,” Holmes, who won a Premiership title in his first season with Exeter, told the club’s official web site.

“Obviously, COVID-19 stopped all of that, not only for me, but for people around the globe. It’s truly been strange times for all of us and it is meant that I won’t manage to finish within Exeter when i wanted.

Greg Holmes played 27 Tests for Australia, the last which was against England in June 2016

“These past four years have now been amazing and also this is a very special spot to not only come and play rugby, but to live in and be section of a special rugby community.

“Some of my fondest rugby memories have come from my time here in Exeter and I’m just so glad I’ve been able to experience what I have – and be a small part in what has been a successful period for the club.”

As for the chance of getting straight back on the pitch, with one last challenge in Perth, that he added: “It’s an opportunity I wasn’t expecting.

“This is a chance to make the trip home a little easier, but at the same time go out playing.”