Greg Gutfeld slams Cuomos, de Blasio, Newsom, CNN for making ‘The Purge’ a reality

“I remember dystopian science-fiction movies I’d watch as a child: ‘Soylent Green,’ ‘The Omega Man,’ ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ and wondered, ‘How could that happen? Is it caused by overpopulation? Lack of resources? Cocoa Pebbles?’ I assumed our society was too rich and resourceful for anything like that to happen. I was wrong to say these are weird times. It’s like saying Rome around 476 A.D. was weird times.”

‘IT WAS A WAR ZONE’: SMALL-BUSINESS OWNERS WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN RIOTS SPEAK OUT

“The Purge” movies and tv sequence middle on one evening per yr the place there isn’t any legislation — thus no authorized penalties for any crime dedicated that evening.

Gutfeld blamed liberal leaders and the media for allowing the lawlessness that resulted following the demise of George Floyd.

“‘The Purge’ occurred and — sorry, Hollywood script writers — it didn’t come from some autocratic right-winger,” Gutfeld mentioned. “No, Stephen King, Cher and anyone else snorting horse tranquilizers behind a gated community who thought Trump was Hitler: It was actually your side.”

Gutfeld then listed CNN’s Chris Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as doubtless villains — together with liberal information community CNN.

He ripped Cuomo for not too long ago saying, “Show me where it says the protests are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

“Say that to the black man who watched his business burn down or the immigrant facing his boarded up deli,” Gutfeld mentioned.

Gutfeld additionally slammed Cuomo’s brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for defending rioters and looters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“So as New York implodes, its governor thinks the biggest problem is people seeing the implosion, the death, the mayhem, the desecration of Mr. Floyd’s memory — like this video of David Dorn, a retired 77-year-old police chief who bled to death after being shot by looters. I’m sorry, I meant peaceful protesters,” Gutfeld mentioned.

“Please don’t watch because you might blur the lines between peaceful protests and looters. But who is blurring the lines? It’s those who accuse you of demeaning protesters when you are pleading for help to stop the violence.”

“And that allows cities to burn,” he mentioned, “because it makes it impossible to stop the mob if you continue to deny it exists.”