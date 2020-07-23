Greg Gutfeld on social media study: ‘People who use social media the most are the worst people in the universe’

DEMOCRATIC PARTY MAY HAVE A DATE WITH ‘CANCEL CULTURE,’ PRINCETON PROFESSORS ARGUE

The study from Michigan State University and California State University at Fullerton tracked the usage of 472 university students, 18-to-24-year olds, on the platforms.

Gutfeld looked at the positive aspect of the study, saying “the outside world is indeed a better place than the net.”

“But in general, all people are better here than online,” Gutfeld said, taking a shot at Portland which continues to deal with violent protests. “Plus, far more of them are wearing clothes. We do ourselves no good to think Twitter reflects planet Earth.”

The co-host slammed politicians and members of the media for using Twitter as a reflection of how society feels.

“Politicians view Twitter as an instant poll. If they see extremism online, they move there. Twitter becomes their GPS.. The media does the same thing,” Gutfeld said. “It’s The New York Times entire profit model. Today’s tweet by a pink-haired nut becomes tomorrow’s editorial. And young minds find themselves more affected by opinions of online strangers than their loving parents.”

Gutfeld reflected on the study’s results, speculating it has had an impact on America’s current unrest.

“Maybe that’s why so many young, unstable, unemployed adults find joy in destroying property, communities, careers, lives and ultimately themselves. They get a high. They get a head start online. Then on the street, they letter in vandalism and arson,” Gutfeld said. “Of course, suggesting you should avoid social media doesn’t mean it will avoid you turning it off. Doesn’t make the mob disappear. If everyone else, including your employer, takes them seriously until that stops, we’re totally screwed.”