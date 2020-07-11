Greg Gutfeld lambastes Goya boycott proponents, says ‘their hatred for Trump trumps their love for the poor

GOYA PRESIDENT: SALES ‘QUADRUPLED’ AMID CORONAVIRUS DEMAND

“The Greg Gutfeld Show” host reserved his harshest criticism for “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently stated that the Broadway hit is “fair game” for criticism after some accused it of glorifying the lives of men who owned slaves.

“The best benefit about this story [is that] one of the boycotters is Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose play ‘Hamilton’ … is now under fire for glorifying a slave holder,” Gutfeld said. “So it shows you what happens when you’re threatened by the mob. You either fight back or you roll over. Miranda, full fledged coward, rolled over and went after Goya Foods to save his own skin.”

Gutfeld added that the only way for visitors to “punch back” against cancel culture is by way of a kind of “mutually assured destruction.”

“Cancel culture works because it’s one way,” he explained. “People can cancel you … but you cannot cancel right back because you have no idea where they work. So we need … full transparency, where all the cancelers, we find out where they work … so we could contact their companies and their bosses and ask them, ‘Hey, have you been okay along with your employee, Doris Johnson, wanting to ruin a Hispanic-run company that feeds millions for free?’

“So we need a company devoted to outing all the cancelers, because people don’t punch you if you can punch back.”

