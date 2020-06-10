Greg Glassman resigns as Crossfit CEO after controversial tweets about George Floyd

“Those who know me know that my sole issue is the chronic disease epidemic,” Glassman stated. “I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates worldwide. I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions.”
Glassman that day criticized a press release from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation calling racism a public well being situation by responding “Floyd-19.”
In a follow-up tweet, Glassman stated the well being analysis institute’s coronavirus mannequin “failed,” and he criticized it for modeling a “solution to racism.”
Glassman’s tweets pushed Reebok and different model companions, together with gyms, to distance themselves from CrossFit. Glassman apologized and walked again the tweets on Sunday, saying that he and CrossFit “will not stand for racism.”
“I’m honored to take on the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc.,” Castro stated in a press release. “I hope to do right by affiliates, trainers, athletes, and other members of the CrossFit community around the world and never lose sight of the mission Greg established for us all.”