Greg Glassman resigns as Crossfit CEO after controversial tweets about George Floyd

In a statement Tuesday , Glassman stated he determined to retire after he “created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members.”

“Those who know me know that my sole issue is the chronic disease epidemic,” Glassman stated. “I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates worldwide. I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions.”

CrossFit has been embroiled in controversy for the previous week — first as a result of health club homeowners stated they had been dismayed by the corporate’s failure to rapidly put out a press release expressing solidarity with protesters or help for black athletes, as dozens of firms did within the days following George Floyd’s demise. Then on Saturday, Glassman posted a number of controversial tweets referencing Floyd’s demise and the coronavirus pandemic.

Glassman that day criticized a press release from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation calling racism a public well being situation by responding “Floyd-19.”