Greg Glassman: Brands cut ties over CrossFit CEO’s George Floyd tweet

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The CrossFit fitness regime was developed by Greg Glassman





Fitness brands including Reebok have cut ties with CrossFit following the company’s CEO posted a tweet making light of George Floyd’s death.

In reply to a public health body saying racism was a public health issue, Greg Glassman tweeted: “FLOYD-19.”

He also referred to as an affiliate “delusional” for questioning why CrossFit had been silent on the killing of Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Mr Glassman has apologised, saying CrossFit “will not stand for racism”.

He said he had been trying to create a point about lockdowns which were put in place to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

CrossFit is a company based on an exercise regimen manufactured by Mr Glassman, and is incorporated in to gyms around the world.

These gyms are operate on an affiliate model, paying the primary CrossFit company for permission to use the name and regimen.

What did Greg Glassman say?

It began when the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington tweeted that “racism is a public health issue”.

In response, Mr Glassman tweeted “FLOYD-19” – a play on Covid-19, the name of the condition caused by the coronavirus.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



George Floyd died while under police custody in Minneapolis





Mr Glassman also came under fire for an email that he reportedly provided for an affiliate who asked for a response from the company on anti-racist protests across the US.

“I sincerely believe the quarantine has adversely impacted your mental health,” that he reportedly wrote to the lady, before calling her “delusional”. “You think you’re more virtuous than we are. It’s disgusting.”

What has got the response been?

Since Mr Glassman’s tweet about George Floyd, a huge selection of affiliate gyms have removed CrossFit from their branding. A spreadsheet tracking every one of the gyms which are rebranding currently lists 227 fitness centres distancing themselves from CrossFit.

One of the gyms, Petworth Fitness in Washington DC – formerly CrossFit Petworth – wrote on Instagram: “For a brand that has preached about being ‘for all’, the deafening silence on current and past issues of racism tells us all we need to know.”

It added that it might donate its annual affiliate fee – $3,000 (£2,364) – to the Black Lives Matter DC and Know Your Rights anti-racist campaign groups.

Adidas AG, which owns Reebok, also issued a statement confirming it was ending its relationship with CrossFit.

“Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” the business said in a statement to AFP news agency.

Has CrossFit addressed the backlash?

In a statement posted on CrossFit’s Twitter account, Mr Glassman apologised for the tweet and said that he was attempting to make a point about lockdowns to support the spread of the coronavirus, which that he doesn’t accept.

“I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday,” he said. “My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was an error, not racist but an error.

“Floyd is really a hero in the black community and not a victim. I should have already been sensitive to that particular and was not. I apologise for that.

“I was trying to put it to the @IHME_UW [Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation] for their invalidated models causing needless, economy-wrecking, life-wrecking lockdown, and when I saw they certainly were announcing modelling a solution to the racial crisis, I was incredulous, angry, and overly emotional. Involving George Floyd’s name because effort was wrong.”