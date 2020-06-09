Greer man fatally shot at his home after listening to knocks at the door, police say

A Greer man was shot at his home Monday morning and later died at the hospital, in keeping with Greer police. Lt. Patrick Fortenberry mentioned Marquis Antwan Richey, 28, answered his door about 12:45 a.m. on Will Street after listening to somebody knock. Richey and two unknown males acquired into a short verbal argument and Richey was shot, Fortenberry mentioned. After he was shot, Richey went again into the home and locked the doorways, in keeping with Fortenberry. Richey was taken to the hospital the place he died throughout surgical procedure, Coroner Rusty Clevenger mentioned. The motive on this case is just not clear at this time, Fortenberry mentioned. The Greer Police Department asks that anybody with any data regarding this case to name the division at (864) 848-2151.

A Greer man was shot at his home Monday morning and later died at the hospital, in keeping with Greer police.

Lt. Patrick Fortenberry mentioned Marquis Antwan Richey, 28, answered his door about 12:45 a.m. on Will Street after listening to somebody knock.

Richey and two unknown males acquired into a short verbal argument and Richey was shot, Fortenberry mentioned.

After he was shot, Richey went again into the home and locked the doorways, in keeping with Fortenberry.

Richey was taken to the hospital the place he died throughout surgical procedure, Coroner Rusty Clevenger mentioned.

The motive on this case is just not clear at this time, Fortenberry mentioned.

The Greer Police Department asks that anybody with any data regarding this case to name the division at (864) 848-2151.