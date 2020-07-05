Greenville shooting: At least 2 killed in shooting at club, police say

A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office noticed a disturbance at the club, Lavish Lounge, shortly before 2 a.m. When that he pulled into the parking lot, he heard gunshots and required emergency assistance, Lt. Jimmy Bolt said.
The Greenville Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded and found four gunshot victims inside, Bolt said. The officers did not fire their weapons, he said.
A dispatcher later learned that other victims were being transported to a healthcare facility in personal vehicles, Bolt said.
The eight surviving victims are listed in “various conditions,” that he said.
There are no suspects in custody. Investigators remain on the scene.
“There’s a lot of shell casings inside,” Lewis said. “Everything is turned over. There are a few chairs in there, food on the floor, some bottles busted. You can tell somebody left in a hurry. There are some pretty large amounts of blood.”
In an interview with CNN, Lewis said investigators were looking into whether members of the group performing at the club were involved. The club promoted a performance by Greensboro, Georgia, rapper Foogiano beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday night, nonetheless it was not clear if other acts also played.
Video on social networking appears to indicate at least two suspects, the sheriff said.
South Carolina had tallied more than 41,000 coronavirus cases at the time of Friday, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University. In its last update Saturday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,836 new cases, with Greenville County showing the third-highest spike at 199 cases.
