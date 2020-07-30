Greensboro’s National Dance Day celebration to go mostly virtual this year | Blog: Go Triad – A&E Extra

GREENSBORO — The city’s fourth annual National Dance Day celebration on Sept. 19 will go mostly virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video announcement here.

The event that brought more than 3,000 people to downtown’s LeBauer Park in 2019 will invite the public to bust a move from afar this year.

“A virtual event cannot truly capture the feeling of celebration that joining folks on a dance floor in person gives,” Amanda Miller, programs and marketing director for Greensboro Downtown Parks, said in a news release.

“But we’re taking this as an opportunity to get creative with what it looks like to come together through dance, even when we have to be apart,” Miller said.

Greensboro Downtown Parks will work with video producer Paul Byun to produce a series of pre-recorded sessions with local dance groups representing a range of cultural and stylized genres in various locations around Center City and LeBauer parks.

These videos, combining performance and creative instruction, will be released to the public on September 19 through Greensboro Downtown Parks’ blog at greensborodowntownparks.org/blog, and social media platforms at facebook.com/greensborodowntownparks, instagram.com/greensborodowntownparks and twitter.com/GDParksInc.

Choreography for the Community Dance portion of the event will be made public in early August. Greensboro Downtown Parks will accept video submissions of members of the community performing the dance on their own to be compiled into a feature for release on the day of the event, as well.

In addition to these video series, Greensboro Downtown Parks, in partnership with Dance Project, Inc., will bring a temporary art installation to LeBauer Park in conjunction with the National Dance Day event.

With more details to come soon, the public artwork will feature an interactive element for members of the community to safely enjoy in the park space on their own time in the weeks following the Sept.19 celebration.

The international flags suspended above LeBauer’s Great Lawn – a hallmark of this cultural celebration – also will go up on National Dance Day to be enjoyed by the public for a time following the event date.

A lineup of participating dancers will be announced in the weeks to come.