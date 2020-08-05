Greenlight’s Einhorn says Wirecard fraud was ‘hiding in plain sight’

Renowned short seller David Einhorn has hit out at auditors and regulators for failing to detect signs that now-bankrupt German fintech Wirecard was a fraud “hiding in plain sight”.

“There were many voices yelling ‘Fraud!’ at the top of their lungs,” the head of hedge fund Greenlight Capital wrote in his quarterly letter to investors, citing articles in the Financial Times and the German business newspaper Handelsblatt.

“Rather than investigate the fraud allegations, the auditors continued signing the annual financial statements. The German authorities launched a criminal investigation into the relationship between short sellers and the press and, for a time, they restricted short selling of the stock.”

Mr Einhorn also took aim at the sellside analysts who “refused to engage in any real analysis of the controversy”, despite concerns over its accounting methods.

Greenlight’s main fund gained 1 per cent in the second quarter, according to the investor letter, and is now down about 20 per cent in the first half of the year. The equities-focused hedge fund tries to buy stocks that are undervalued by the market, a style of investing that has fallen out of favour with investors as high-growth stocks have outperformed.