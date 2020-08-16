Greenland’s Melting Ice Sheet Has ‘Passed The Point of No Return’, Scientists Say

Greenland’s ice sheet might have struck a tipping point that sets it on a permanent course to totally vanishing.

Snowfall that typically renews Greenland’s glaciers each year can no longer stay up to date with the speed of ice melt, according to scientists at Ohio State University.

That suggests that the Greenland ice sheet – the world’s second-largest ice body – would continue to lose ice even if international temperature levels stop increasing.

In their study, released Thursday in the journal Nature, the scientists examined 40 years of month-to-month satellite information from more than 200 big glaciers that are draining pipes into the ocean throughout Greenland.

“What we’ve found is that the ice that’s discharging into the ocean is far surpassing the snow that’s accumulating on the surface of the ice sheet,” Michalea King, the research study’s lead author and scientist at Ohio State University’s Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center, stated in a press release

Complete melting of the Greenland ice sheet might raise water level 23 feet (~ 7 metres) by the year 3000.

If that takes place, the ocean would swallow coastal cities around the world.

Greenland’s ice is currently the world’s biggest single factor to sea-level increase. In simply the next 80 years, its existing melt rate would include another 2.75 inches (6.9 cm) to international water level, according to …