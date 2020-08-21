Greenland’s ice sheet melted faster than ever before in 2019, study says. That’s worrying news for coastal cities across the world

To put that in contrast, in between 2003 and 2016 the ice sheet lost about 255 billion lots of ice typically– annually

“We have documented another record loss year for Greenland,” stated Ingo Sasgen, a glaciologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research and co-author ofthe study

“What this shows is that the ice sheet is not only out of balance but it’s increasingly likely to produce more and more extreme loss years.”

The report follows another study published last week that discovered Greenland’s ice sheet has melted to a moment of truth, and is pulling away in fast bursts, resulting in an abrupt and unforeseeable increase in water level. Greenland, a self-governing area of Denmark, is the world’s biggest island. It’s situated in between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, east ofthe Canada’s Arctic Archipelago Around 79% of its surface area is covered in ice. Greenland’s ice sheet is the 2nd most significant in the world behind Antarctica’s, and its yearly ice melt throughout summer season contributes more than a millimeter increase to water level every year. But that’s set to worsen as increasing greenhouse gas emissions continue to warm the world. “We see an Arctic warming about one and a half times faster in summer compared to the global average,” Sasgen stated. In 2019, Greenland’s ice sheet lost 15% more ice than the previous record set in 2012, the study discovered. And while the ice sheet has actually been significantly melting given that the 1990s, according to the report, a number of …

Read The Full Article