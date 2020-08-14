Greenland’s ice sheet has melted to a point of no return, study finds

“The ice sheet is now in this new dynamic state, where even if we went back to a climate that was more like what we had 20 or 30 years ago, we would still be pretty quickly losing mass,” Ian Howat, co-author of the study and a teacher at Ohio State University, stated.

Greenland’s ice sheet discards more than 280 billion metric lots of melting ice into the ocean each year, making it the best single factor to worldwide water level increase, according to Michalea King, the lead author of the study and scientist atOhio State University

The ice loss has been so enormous recently, she stated, that it has triggered a quantifiable modification in the gravitational field over Greenland.

Ice melting in Greenland contributes more than a millimeter increase to water level every year, which’s most likely to worsen. Sea levels are predicted to increase by more than 3 feet by the end of the century, cleaning away beaches and seaside homes.

Coastal states like Florida, and low-lying island countries are especially susceptible. Just 3 feet of water level increase might put big locations of shoreline undersea. Forty percent of the United States population lives in seaside locations that are susceptible to water level increase. “There’s a lot of places, like in Florida especially, where one meter alone would cover a lot of existing land areas,” King stated. “And that’s exacerbated when you get storms and hurricanes and things like that, that then cause extra surge on top of a higher baseline.” The study likewise discovered that the …

