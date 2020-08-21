Greenland’s Ice Sheet Has Lost a Record Half-a-Trillion Tonnes in a Single Year

Greenland’s huge ice sheet saw a record bottom line of 532 billion tonnes in 2015, raising warnings about speeding up water level increase, according to findings released Thursday

That is comparable to an extra 3 million tonnes of water streaming into worldwide oceans every day, or 6 Olympic swimming pools every second.

Crumbling glaciers and gushes of melt-water slicing through Greenland’s two-to-three-kilometre thick ice block were the single greatest source of worldwide water level increase in 2019, represented 40 percent of the overall, or 1.5 millimetres, researchers reported in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Last year’s loss of mass was at least 15 percent above the previous record in 2012, however a lot more worrying are the long-lasting patterns, they stated.

“2019 and the four other record-loss years have all occurred in the last decade,” lead author Ingo Sasgen, a glaciologist at the Helmholtze Centre for Polar and Marine Research in Germany, informed AFP.

If all of Greenland’s ice sheet were to melt, it would raise worldwide oceans by 7 metres (23 feet).

Even a more modest increase of a number of metres would redraw the world’s shorelines and render land inhabited today by numerous countless individuals uninhabitable.

Until 2000, Greenland’s ice sheet – covering a location 3 times the size of France -…