Greene King and Lloyd’s of London apologise over slavery links and pledge payments to BAME groups

How Lloyds of London is linked to the slave trade:

One founder subscriber and one former chairman of Lloyds of London are listed as claimants or beneficiaries in the UCL database, and four the others are listed as having links to estates. They include founder subscriber Simon Fraser, who had been the former owner of the Castle Bruce estate in Dominica, which was handed compensation totalling £397,451 in today’s money.

What Lloyds of London says today:

A spokesman said: “We are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the 18th and 19th century slave trade. This was an appalling and shameful period of English history, as well as our very own, and we condemn the indefensible wrongdoing that occurred during this period.

“We will provide financial support to charities and organisations promoting opportunity and inclusion for black and minority ethnic groups.”

P&O

How P&O is linked to the slave trade:

Joseph Christopher Ewart, who later became a director of P&O Steam Navigation Co, alongside others was awarded compensation for Long Lane Delap’s estate in Antigua as mortgagees-in-trust. The total compensation in today’s money was £334,336.

What P&O owner DP World says today:

A spokesperson for P&O said: “We believe that these records relate to a time before P&O was incorporated. Also, P&O ships did not trade on the Atlantic in this era and first went to the West Indies almost 100 years later, in 1932.”

Danske Bank

How Danske Bank is linked to the slave trade:

Frederick Hervey Garraway was awarded compensation for eight claims over estates in Dominica, at the equivalent sum today of £905,150. Garraway made an investment in Belfast Banking Company, which became Northern Bank and was then acquired by Danske Bank.

What Danske Bank says today:

Stefan Singh Kailay, head of Media relations, said: “We have a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination, disrespectful behaviour, bullying, and harassment of any kind towards employees, customers, business partners, or any other persons connected to Danske Bank.”

Barclays