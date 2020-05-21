Greenacre crash: 12 people injured after car smashes into hijab store in western Sydney | Australia news

Twelve people have been injured after a car crashed into a hijab store in Sydney’s west on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency providers mentioned they had been treating a driver and 11 pedestrians, after a four-wheel drive drove into Hijab House in Greenacre, on the nook of Waterloo and Boronia roads, shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

Those injured in the store had been largely ladies, aged between 18 and 30, in accordance with the NSW ambulance service.

NSW Police mentioned there was no preliminary indication the crash was terror-related.

Vision circulating on social media confirmed a darkish four-wheel-drive, its tyres smoking, burning rubber in stopped site visitors, pushing a white sedan in entrance of it into the intersection.

The car then accelerated straight in the direction of the glass doorways on the entrance of the store.

Fire and Rescue NSW mentioned one individual remained trapped contained in the car.

Police mentioned in a press release the four-wheel drive had crashed into a car stopped on the site visitors lights, earlier than driving into the store.

“The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

An worker on the Al Aseel restaurant subsequent door to Hijab House informed the Guardian emergency providers had been nonetheless on scene at about 4.40pm.

“There are police and ambulances everywhere. We couldn’t understand anything that was going on when it happened, it drove right through the shop,” he mentioned.

