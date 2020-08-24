Green tint strikes again: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Tab S7 and S7+ affected

Here we go once again– a brand-new batch of Samsung gadgets are displaying the green tint concern that pestered the S20 Ultra (mainly the Exynos designs). Now reports are can be found in that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra (Snapdragon variation), Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are struggling with the exact same concern too.

The green tint appears listed below a provided brightness worth. Interestingly, this isn’t unique to AMOLED shows as the Tab S7 utilizes an LCD rather. All 3 utilize the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, nevertheless. This might be connected to the screen revitalize rate as one user reports that a tint is only visible in 120 Hz mode (the phone along with the 2 tablets support 120 Hz).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with a green tint on its display screen

The excellent news is that this is a software application concern that can be repaired with an upgrade. The problem is that green tint concerns keep appearing (to be reasonable, Samsung definitely isn’t alone when it pertains to this issue).

Source 1|Source 2|Source 3|Via