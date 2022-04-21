Green paradise instead of Gyumri city landfill ․ it will be destroyed soon | Morning

The municipal landfill in the suburban “Mush-2” district of Gyumri, where sometimes crimes take place ․ A 30-year-old man was recently killed, and sometimes dogs attack and harm people, and they will soon destroy him.

First, the adjacent area will be turned into a green zone, and after closing, the landfill area.

Arman Shaboyan, Deputy Director of the “Gyumri Communal Service” budget institution, said this in a conversation with us today.

According to the latter, the RA Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure sent a letter to Gyumri Municipality about the need to close the city landfill in the near future and noted that a landfill for Shirak region will be built in a new place, which will serve all communities in the region.

The municipality of Gyumri, which today received about 3,000 trees and shrubs as a gift from the ATP Charitable Foundation, has decided to turn the landfill area into a green zone, planting ashes, wild apricots and wild apples there.

The municipality will receive these trees as a gift from the American charity foundation “ATP”, with which it has been cooperating for a long time. We are talking about a thousand trees.

According to Arman Shaboyan, in the coming days the construction waste filled in the area adjacent to the city landfill will be leveled, and only after that will those trees be brought to Gyumri. To irrigate the trees permanently, they will install an irrigation water line.

“We will create about 2 hectares of forest between the Mush district and the garbage field, then we will have the opportunity to expand. We will cover the landfill later, turn it into a forest. At present, that landfill also serves the villages near Gyumri.

Previously, cleaning the construction waste, we created an alley, we planted 500 poplars. It gave a very good result, and now, taking into account the same experience, we will continue, “said Arman Shaboyan.

As we have informed, the municipality of Gyumri, receiving 3,000 bushes as a gift from the American Charitable Foundation today, decided to plant it in the squares of Vardanants, Hayuhi, “Mush-2” district, in the territory of “Mother Armenia” memorial.

Under the leadership of Mayor Vardges Samsonyan, the works in the territory of “Mother Armenia” memorial have already started today.

Photo of Gyumri city landfill by Shantnews.am

Nune AREVSHATYAN