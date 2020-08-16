Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon never skips leg day (Photo)

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has tree trunks for thighs which might be offering the second-round choice’s quads a bit brief.

Packers running back AJ Dillon does not avoid leg day like the Chad’s who regular your regional fitness center.

The second-round choose of Boston College is noted at 6-feet and 247 pounds, however the majority of that weight needs to be fixated his thighs since this guy has never avoided a leg day in his life.

Dillon appeared to Packers training school seeming in the very best shape of his life and prepared to go through a brick wall with thighs that appear like they might squat a horse.

AJ Dillon should exercise

Check out this picture of Dillon and his thunderous thighs taken by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that is going viral on Saturday early morning.

It came as a bit of a surprise when the Packers invested a second-round badger Dillon in the 2020 NFLDraft Not that Dillon wasn’t an efficient gamer at Boston College where he had 1,685 backyards and 14 goals in his last year, however since of the breakout season running back Aaron Jones delighted in. And on the heels of the Packers preparing Jordan Love out of Utah State with their first-round choice, it appeared the Packers were intent on equipping the inferior part of their depth chart.

However, after the preliminary shock diminished, …