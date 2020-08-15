Green Bay Packers make Kenny Clark highest-paid nose tackle ever | NFL News





Kenny Clark # 97 of the Green Bay Packers has actually signed a four-year agreement extension

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has actually signed a four-year agreement extension worth $70million, with a $25million finalizing perk.

Clark, who has actually become the Packers’ leading protective lineman, had actually been set to make $7.7 million this season. Instead, he’ll gather a $25million finalizing perk in addition to his wage for this season.

Clark has 193 deals with, 16.5 sacks and 4 fumble healings in 60 profession video games (46 starts). He made his very first Pro Bowl quote after beginning every video game last season and notching 62 deals with and 6 sacks.

The 24-year-old Clark was qualified to end up being a complimentary representative next year. But now the Packers have actually reached a long-lasting handle him, they can begin …