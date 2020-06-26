Green Bay mayor warns Trump before visit that hospitality ‘has its limits’

TRUMP TRAILING BIDEN IN 6 KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES BASED ON NEW POLLING

“We are an increasingly diverse city with a vibrant immigrant heritage and culture and strong connections to the indigenous people who call our region home,” that he wrote. “Our instinct toward hospitality, of course, reaches our president, but I would like you to know that it has its limitations. We don’t tolerate intolerance or willful ignorance, and we won’t endorse or ignore divisive and bigoted rhetoric.”

Trump arrived in Wisconsin on Thursday where he toured the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette, Wis., which recently won a contract to produce to 10 Navy frigates. He also delivered remarks to workers before sitting yourself down at a Green Bay town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that will air at 9 p.m. ET.

His visit comes as new polls have him trailing Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in a state Trump carried four years ago. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday indicates Biden is leading Trump 49-38 in Wisconsin.

In his letter, Genrich said Americans need a president who can speak directly in regards to the coronavirus and its dangers and combat systemic racism.

“The challenges we face as a community, state, and country are immense, and they have grown only more immediate with the spread of the coronavirus, the tragic deaths of nearly 125,000 Americans and the incredibly harmful impacts this virus has had on our economy,” that he wrote.

“This moment demands honest, empathic, and courageous leadership, and I request you to exemplify these qualities tomorrow and in the days ahead,” he continued. “If you have the inclination to accomplish any of these things, please know I will support your efforts, no matter our very real political differences.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.