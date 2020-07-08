Greek parliament ratifies Armenia-EU agreement – Panorama

The parliament of Greece ratified the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at a plenary session on Tuesday, July 7, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said on Facebook.

The session was chaired by Vice-Speaker of the Greek parliament Athanasios Bouras from the ruling New Democracy party.

The agreement was submitted to the parliament on June 24, the embassy said.

Armenia and the EU signed the deal in the margins of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels on November 24, 2017.