Greek Orthodox Church rules yoga is ‘incompatible’ with Christianity

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The Greek Orthodox Church is influential in politics and every day life in Greece





Downward dog, sun salutations and other yoga techniques are “absolutely incompatible” with the Christian faith, the powerful Greek Orthodox Church has said.

Yoga has no place “in the life of Christians,” the governing human body of the Church has ruled.

It said it intervened after Greek media recommended yoga as a way to combat stress all through coronavirus quarantine.

Other religions have also advised against the practice in the past.

The Orthodox Church is an influential organisation in Greece, and 90% of Greeks identify as Orthodox, according to a 2017 Pew Research Centre report.

“[Yoga] is significant chapter in Hindu religion… it is not a ‘kind of physical exercise’,” the Holy Synod said in its statement on Wednesday.

Although it is not uncommon for religious authorities to criticise yoga, correspondents say it is unusual for the Orthodox Holy Synod to issue a public statement on the matter.

Appearing on a Greek TELEVISION network on Thursday, an Orthodox priest defended the Synod’s statement.

The church’s opposition is on the basis of the “experience of those who practised yoga”, Father Michael Konstantinidis said, explaining that “if yoga offered what man wanted, we would be happy”.

The ancient spiritual practice has connections to Hinduism and Buddhism. It is referenced in Indian texts from 2,500 years back and has evolved over time, based on Dr Mark Singleton, who has researched the history of yoga.

In recent decades it is now popular globally and is now an enormous industry, frequently advertised as beneficial for stress-relief, mental well-being or physical strength.

Yoga has been recommended in countries around the globe as a way to get fit and combat stress through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greece avoided the worst of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe by introducing a lockdown early in March. It has registered fewer than 3,000 cases and only 180 deaths in a population of 11 million.

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption Nanammal talked to the BBC in 2017

The Orthodox Church was criticised for suggesting that the ritual of sharing a cup amongst a congregation for Holy Communion wouldn’t spread herpes.

What do other religions say?

The Greek Orthodox Church isn’t the only faith to have frowned upon yoga.

Last year a church hall in Devon, England, barred a yoga class. “Some will say at its root it is an eastern spirituality which they would not feel sits well with Christian spirituality,” said the Venerable Mark Butchers, Archdeacon of Barnstaple.

In 2010 a pastor in Seattle, US, called the practice “demonic”.

And in 2008 Malaysia’s leading Islamic council said yoga could corrupt Muslims but backed down from issuing a fatwa after having a backlash.