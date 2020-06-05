Greek Defense Minister says Athens ready for military conflict with Turkey – Panorama

Greek Minister for National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos mentioned that his nation was ready for a military conflict with Turkey to defend its sovereign rights in opposition to the backdrop of Turkey’s provocations associated to deliberate shelf exploration, Sputnik information company reported.

On Monday, Athens condemned Turkish Petroleum Corporation’s intention to obtain operation rights in areas thought of by Greece to be part of its continental shelf, as one other try and usurp the nation’s sovereign rights. It famous that the transfer had adopted the signing of the controversial deal on maritime boundaries between Ankara and Libya’s Tripoli-based authorities. The similar day, the Greek Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador to lodge a protest. On Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis despatched letters to the EU management in gentle of Turkey’s provocation.

“Turkey’s behavior has been quite aggressive recently. I believe that the only way for Greece to deal with such a behavior, which generally tends to be an aggression, is, on the one hand, to use all its diplomatic means, and on the other hand, to ensure the strengthening of the armed forces’ deterrent force,” the minister informed Greece’s Star TV channel on Thursday, as quoted by the supply.

Answering a query on whether or not Greece was ready to have interaction in a military conflict with Turkey, Panagiotopoulos responded affirmatively, noting on the similar time that it was not a fascinating resolution.