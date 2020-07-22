Greek armed forces on alert over Turkish exploration off Kastellorizo in East Med – Panorama

Greek armed forces have been placed on alert following a naval advisory for a Turkish seismic survey south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, Ahval news reported.

Turkish seismic exploration ship Oruç Reis is slated to arrive in the area – the eastern Mediterranean – on July 21st and remain through to August 2, it said, citing an announcement by the Antalya Navtex station.

Ankara has made clear its intentions to drill in areas to the west of the divided island of Cyprus and areas stretching across the Mediterranean near Greek islands despite protests from Cyprus, Greece and several regional countries, that some of the areas explored by Turkish vessels lie in the Cypriot state’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Turkey last week said it would start seismic research and drilling operations in contested waters that are covered by a maritime agreement between Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognised government in November.

Greek armed forces have been placed on alert while the chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA), Konstantin’s Floros, has expedited his return from Cyprus amid fears that Ankara will deliver on threats to launch hydrocarbon explorations in the region, the Greek newspaper said.