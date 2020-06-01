Greece will allow return of British tourists in June

Greece will allow British holidaymakers to go to this summer season, the nation’s tourism minister has clarified, after initially leaving the UK off an inventory of permitted journey nationalities.

Britons will, nonetheless, be topic to stricter entry necessities than sure different nations, as soon as they’re allowed to reach from June 15.

On Friday, the Greek Tourism Ministry introduced that, as of June 15, individuals from 29 nations will be allowed to enter the nation on direct flights to Athens and to the northern metropolis of Thessaloniki. The checklist of these eligible, primarily based on these with higher than common Covid-19 an infection data didn’t embody the UK.

It has now been confirmed that Greece will additionally settle for arrivals from airports deemed high-risk by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which incorporates British airports, however that they will be topic to testing and doable quarantine.

Tourism minister Harry Theoharis informed the ANA-MPA information company: “Tourists originating from airports listed on EASA are obliged to be examined as soon as they land in Greece and stay at a chosen resort for at some point. If the take a look at seems destructive, these guests will then be obliged to look at a seven-day quarantine. If their pattern is optimistic, they will stay in a 14-day quarantine and their well being will be monitored.”

The 29 nations at present deemed secure are: Albania, Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, and Switzerland. Authorities will conduct random pattern testing on passengers arriving from these airports on the authorised checklist.

