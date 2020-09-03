Greece, Turkey agree to talks over Eastern Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

Greece and Turkey have actually concurred to talks to prevent unintentional clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Thursday, part of efforts to pacify the aggravating disagreement over energy resources in the area, reported Reuters.

Germany is likewise leading a diplomatic push for more comprehensive discussion and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan by video conference.

“Following my discussions with Greek and Turkish leaders, the two allies have agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to establish mechanisms for military deconfliction to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Stoltenberg stated in a declaration.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies Turkey and Greece emphatically disagree over claims to gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and the degree of their continental racks.

They have actually drawn the European Union and close-by nations into the disagreement, which previously this month flared into a light accident in between Turkish and Greek frigates.

Read: Turkey slams ‘fake news’ about attack on Greek navy

Greece has actually been signed up with by NATO allies France and Italy in its military drills in the very same location of the Mediterranean, while Turkey has actually likewise performed marine …