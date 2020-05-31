Greece to resume flights from UK on 15 June with strict rules | World news

Greece has introduced it’s prepared to “welcome the world”, saying that as of mid-June worldwide flights can be resumed to the nation’s two main airports together with these from the UK.

Seeking to make clear a earlier announcement, the centre-right authorities mentioned all air hyperlinks with Athens and Thessaloniki, the northern capital, can be reinstated from 15 June “in a bridge phase” earlier than direct flights to mainland and island locations restart on 1 July.

But the rules can be strict. Passengers flying in from airports deemed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to be in areas with “high risk of transmission of Covid-19” can be required to keep in a single day in a delegated resort for testing. “If the test is negative then the passenger self-quarantines for seven days,” mentioned an announcement launched by the Greek international ministry on the weekend. “If the test is positive, the passenger is quarantined under supervision for 14 days.”

Those discovered to not have the extremely contagious virus may proceed their journey and self-isolate wherever they have been headed, however individuals who examined constructive can be monitored by docs in a resort each paid for and appointed by the federal government, officers informed the Guardian.

“If your travel originated from an airport not in the EASA affected-area list, then you are only subject to random tests upon arrival,” the assertion added.

From July when direct worldwide flights resume the two-tier system will finish, with solely spot exams being carried out.

The Greek authorities’s choice to be guided by a blacklist of airports assembled by the EU company reverses an earlier announcement described as “misleading”.

On Friday Athens’ tourism ministry printed an inventory of 29 international locations whose residents, it mentioned, can be re-admitted into Greece “and subject to random tests” from 15 June. The eclectic group was mentioned to match an “epidemiological profile” with an infection charges which were stored low through the pandemic.

As a Covid-19 hotspot nonetheless struggling to include the illness, the UK was not amongst them. British media shops responded by rueing the news of “Brits being banned” from the historically in style vacation spot. Close to four million UK residents travelled to Greece final 12 months – greater than every other nation.

But on Sunday high-ranking officers acknowledged the listing had sown extra confusion than readability. “There was recognition the original list was misleading,” mentioned one well-placed supply, admitting it had induced pointless upset to the nation’s allies and pals. The new listing, primarily based on data that was consistently up to date by EASA, sought to convey that the federal government’s selections weren’t decided by nationality however factors of origin, he mentioned. The aviation company’s newest listing, efficient as of 29 May, categorises ten UK airports as “high risk” together with Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester.

However, passengers flying out to Greece from different UK airports within the bridge section between 15-30 June would solely be topic to random testing and wouldn’t have to endure any type of quarantine – until they examined constructive for the virus.

Hugely dependent on tourism, a sector that accounts for nearly 25 p.c of GDP, Greece is keen to reopen and capitalise on its profitable dealing with of the pandemic. After implementing draconian restrictions early on, Greek authorities have recorded fewer than 3,000 coronavirus instances, with 175 fatalities. The nation, which this week launches a worldwide marketing campaign to promote the sentiments of freedom and pleasure related with summer time in Greece, can also be eager to promote itself as a secure vacation spot within the period of Covid-19.