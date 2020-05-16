Greece to open hundreds of beaches with social distancing – Panorama

Greece mentioned it is going to open 515 beaches from Saturday as a balmy weekend approaches, however apply strict social distancing measures owing to COVID-19, CNA reported.

“This will be an important test which we must come through … We shall have to show that with rules and a serious approach we shall be able to enjoy our country’s beauty in total security,” authorities spokesman Stelios Petsas mentioned, as quoted by the supply.

Greece is making use of strict guidelines to seashore use regardless of having escaped comparatively calmly through the COVID-19 pandemic with 152 deaths to date and a couple of,744 circumstances. A most 40 individuals will probably be allowed per 1,000 sq m of seashore whereas parasols should be positioned 4m aside.

Loungers will probably be sprayed with disinfectant after each use and there will probably be no cafe or drinks providers.