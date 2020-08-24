Greece to extend fence on land border with Turkey to deter migrants – Middle East Monitor

Greece will continue with strategies to extend a cement and barbed-wire fence that it established in 2012 along its northern border with Turkey to avoid migrants from getting in the nation, the federal government stated on Monday.

The conservative federal government decided this year, representative Stelios Petsas stated after 10s of countless asylum hunters attempted to get in EU member Greece in late February when Ankara stated it would no longer avoid them from doing so.

Greece, which is at chances with neighbouring Turkey over a variety of concerns, has actually been an entrance to Europe for individuals getting away disputes and hardship in the Middle East and beyond, with more than a million going through the nation in 2015-2016.

The task led by 4 Greek building business will be finished within 8 months at an approximated expense of 63 million euros, Petsas informed a news rundown.

The 12.5-kilometre fence was constructed 8 years earlier to stop migrants from crossing intoGreece It will be extended in locations suggested by Greek cops and the army, Petsas stated without elaborating. In March, he stated it would be extended to 40 kilometres.

Tensions in between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, who disagree over where their continental racks start and end, have just recently …