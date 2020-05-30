Greece to evict over 10,000 refugees from shelters – Middle East Monitor

Over 10,000 refugees in Greece which have been granted asylum now face eviction from lodging services the place they’re at the moment staying, Anadolu Agency experiences.

The nation’s Ministry of Migration Policy plans to substitute these refugees with asylum seekers on Aegean islands in an try to decongest camps there.

These services are meant to accommodate asylum-seekers whose purposes are nonetheless being processed.

As quickly as they’re granted asylum, they’re obliged to go away the services after a grace interval of 1 month, in accordance to a brand new authorized framework.

Cornelia Ernst, a member of the European Parliament, criticized Greece by saying the choice might go away many refugees homeless and with out monetary means, partly due to the suspension of public companies on account of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Two thousand asylum seekers have had their applications refused during the lockdown, and have only been given one week to appeal while most COVID-19 measures remain in place. The deadline is this Friday,” stated the German lawmaker.

She added: “Urgent action is required to change the course of the Greek government, stop the evictions and make sure the deadlines are fair!”