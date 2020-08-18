Greece has actually been discovered to have secretly and unlawfully expelled over 1,000 refugees from its coasts in current months, abandoning much of them at sea around the border of Greek territorial waters.

According to a report by the New York Times and based upon proof from witness testament, scientists and the Turkish coastguard, at least 1,072 refugees and migrants were left deserted at sea by Greek authorities covering 31 different celebrations because March this year.

The refugees, mainly comprised of Syrians running away the dispute in their nation, were required onto harmed life boats at the border in between Greek and Turkish, while others were left in their own boats after the engines were disabled by Greek authorities.

One individual testament recorded by the NYT was that of a Syrian mom called Najma Al-Khatib who left into Turkey late in 2015 with her 2 kids as the Syrian routine army advanced northwards. After her hubby passed away of cancer in Turkey, she tried to reach Greece 3 times this year, very first stopping working as the smuggler did not show up, then obstructed and turned away by Greek forces on her 2nd time.

On the 3rd effort on 23 July, Al-Khatib and her kids were apprehended by Greek authorities after landing on the island of Rhodes, and were then required to a makeshift detention website. Under the cover of …