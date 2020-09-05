Greece rejects dialogue, France its main instigator – Middle East Monitor

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu worried that Greece does not support dialogue on the eastern Mediterranean circumstance which France is its main instigator.

Speaking at an interview hung on Friday in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Cavusoglu mentioned: “Greece has demonstrated once again that it does not support dialogue after denying NATO’s mediation.”

He likewise stressed that his Greek equivalent declined the genuine dialogue on the existing stress in the eastern Mediterranean.

He continued: “France is the country that incites Greece the most.”

Cavusoglu described that France has other objectives, and raised the concern: “What is France’s relationship with the eastern Mediterranean?”

Cavusoglu indicated the declaration of the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg, in which he revealed that: “Turkey and Greece agreed to hold technical talks.”

He included that when he was asked by Stoltenberg about his viewpoint of performing these talks, he invited it and revealed his arrangement, keeping in mind that Greece likewise concurred when asked the concern.

He asserted that Stoltenberg held an interview after getting the approval, however Greece rejected this.

