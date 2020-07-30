Greece orders 50 Turkish drones, despite increased tension – Middle East Monitor

A personal drone maker in Turkey has actually won an agreement to offer 50 mini tactical drones to the Greek Ministry of Defence, despite increased local tension in between the 2 neighbours over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey’s maritime borders.

According to a statement by the Assuva Savunma Sanayi Company on Tuesday, 2 of its Proton Elic RB-128 drones were sent out to Greece and passed the needed approval tests. This is the business’s very first export offer to a nation which is both within the European Union and NATO. The very same drone has actually been offered to a variety of other nations, consisting of China and Sri Lanka, in addition to to the Turkish militaries.

The tactical drone can be utilized for search and rescue operations, and has a thermal video camera which can catch images from a range of 1 kilometre and approximately 50 metres underground. It is therefore efficient in identifying underground bunkers, dynamites, ground mine and even chemical products.

Turkey’s domestic arms market has actually made significant strides recently, and its drones in usage with the Turkish militaries have actually offered vital aerial assistance in military operations in northern Syria, and in Libya in assistance of the UN-backed federal government.

Such drones’ functional efficiency was hailed by the British Defence Minister previously this month, who called them “game-changing”.

