Greece on alert as Turkey sends survey ship to disputed waters



The Oruc Reis is on a two-week objective, Turkey states.





Turkey has actually sent out a ship to perform a seismic survey in a disputed location of the eastern Mediterranean – a relocation that has actually put Greece on alert.

The look for possibly abundant oil and gas deposits is to occur south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis called a conference with military chiefs on Monday, after Turkey provided a global maritime alert, understood as a Navtex.

The Oruc Reis’s objective challenges a Greek-Egyptian gas expedition offer.

There are likewise stress around Cyprus over competing expedition rights. The Republic of Cyprus and Greece do decline any such rights for Turkish- managed northern Cyprus in the area.

The self-styled Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, protected by Turkey, is not worldwide identified. Last year Turkey sent out 2 drilling ships – the Fatih and Yavuz – to waters off Cyprus.

The …