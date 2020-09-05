Greece must improve refugee overcrowding – Middle East Monitor

Two high ranking UN Refugee Agency officials on Friday ended a visit to Greece calling for a drastic improvement in the living conditions of refugees in camps, Anadolu Agency reports.

UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioners for Protection and Operations Gillian Triggs and Raouf Mazou said their four-day visit also looked at the COVID-19 management response and child protection.

In addition they looked at alternatives to detention, refugee integration, accommodation transition, and cash programs from the Greek state’s refugee agency.

While they praised Greece for showing “solidarity and compassion with thousands of refugees and asylum-seekers” despite challenges including a severe economic crisis and now the COVID-19 pandemic, they raised questions.

“There are critical gaps and issues that must be addressed, including the urgent need to drastically improve living conditions and reduce overcrowding at the reception facilities on the Aegean Islands, as well as ensuring the full inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers in the COVID-19 response,” they said.

More than one million refugees and migrants arrived in Europe through Greece since 2015, said UNHCR.

While the numbers of those arriving since have significantly dropped over the past five…