Greece justifies maritime deal with Egypt – Middle East Monitor

The prime minister of Greece stated Thursday that a maritime deal signed with Egypt on special financial zones (EEZ) in the Eastern Mediterranean is “in accordance with international law”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated the deal is “a legitimate agreement that fully satisfies both countries.”

Egypt revealed earlier Thursday that it signed a bilateral contract with Greece on the “delimitation of maritime jurisdictions” in between the 2 nations.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry knocked in a declaration the “so-called agreement” and stated Greece and Egypt had no shared sea border and the deal was “null and void” for Ankara.

The demarcated location lies on Turkey’s continental rack, as reported to the UN, it included.

READ: Turkey briefly suspends oil, gas expedition in East Med