Greece floods: At least five killed after Evia island storms

At least five individuals have actually been killed in flooding brought on by thunderstorms and downpours on the Greek island of Evia.

Officials stated victims consisted of an eight-month-old child and 2 individuals in their 80 s. Rescuers discovered their bodies in homes in the town of Politika.

Search efforts are continuing for 2 other individuals reported missing out on.

The flooding has actually obstructed roadways and harmed homes on the island, north-east of Athens.

Officials stated the child passed away after floodwaters immersed a ground-floor flat. The moms and dads were unscathed.

Hours previously, a males and female in their 80 s were discovered unconscious in 2 different homes. They were later on noticable dead in health center, the fire service stated. Two other unknown bodies have actually been recuperated by rescue employees.

Dozens of individuals have actually been left from impacted locations, and rescue employees utilized bulldozers to raise some stranded locals to security.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed his “extensive discomfort for …