Greece denies plans to purchase drones from Turkey – Panorama

Greece rejected claims by a Turkish defence business that stated the nation chose to purchase 50 of its mini tactical drones, the Greek City Times reported on Friday, pointing out the Greek Defence Ministry.

The ministry strongly turned down the declaration made by Remzi Ba şbuğ, CEO of Istanbul- based personal drone producer Assuva Defence, and a subsequent report by U.S. publication Defense News that distributed in the Turkish media, the news site stated.

“Leaks of rumours and false news coming from foreign mass media that claim the Greek army intends to procure remote-controlled or unmanned aerial vehicles from Turkish manufacturers are categorically denied,” Defence Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos stated on Twitter on Thursday, according to the Greek City Times.