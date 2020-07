Greece condemns Turkey’s decision to convert Hagia Sophia into mosque – Panorama

Greece condemned a decision by Turkey on Friday to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque, saying it would have repercussions not just on relations between the two countries, but on Turkey’s ties with the European Union.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the very first prayers will be held in Hagia Sophia on July 24, after declaring the ancient monument was yet again a mosque following a court ruling revoking its status as a museum.

Erdogan said the nearly 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia would remain open to Muslims, Christians and foreigners, but added that Turkey had exercised its sovereign right in converting it to a mosque and would interpret criticism of the move being an attack on its independence.

“Greece condemns in the most intense manner the decision of Turkey to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque. This is a choice which offends all those who also recognise the monument as a World Heritage Site. And of course it does not only affect relations between Turkey and Greece, but its relations with the European Union,” Mitsotakis’s office said in a written statement.