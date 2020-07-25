Greece condemns burning of Turkey flag in protests – Middle East Monitor

Greece has actually condemned the burning of the Turkish flag throughout protests in Thessaloniki a day previously versus the resuming of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We categorically condemn any action that desecrates a national symbol of any country, in this case of Turkey,” Greece’s Foreign Ministry stated in a tweet.

The declaration followed Turkey knocked Greek authorities for revealing their “hostility towards Islam and Turkey under the pretext of reacting to the opening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque to worship.”

“We strongly condemn hostile statements made by members of the Greek Government and Parliament provoking the public opinion and allowing the burning of our glorious flag in Thessaloniki,” Hami Aksoy, spokesperson for Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, stated in a composed declaration.

Friday’s historical prayer in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque marked the very first acts of praise there in 86 years.

Thousands of individuals participated in Friday prayer both inside and outside the historical mosque in Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest city.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, leading the way for its usage as a mosque.

Hagia Sophia functioned as a church for 916 years till the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934– almost 500 years– and most just recently as a museum for 86 years.

In 1985, throughout its time as a museum, Hagia Sophia was contributed to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Besides being a working mosque, Hagia Sophia is likewise amongst Turkey’s leading tourist locations and will stay open for domestic and foreign visitors.

