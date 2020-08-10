Greece calls Turkey’s seismic survey in Mediterranean illegal – Middle East Monitor

Turkey dispatched a vessel to conduct a seismic survey in a disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean, a move which Greece said was illegal and is likely to heighten tensions between the two NATO allies.

The advisory issued by the Turkish navy said the Oruc Reis vessel would operate in the area over the next two weeks.

The two countries are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region. A similar advisory, or Navtex, last month prompted a dispute that was calmed after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leading Turkey to agree on a pause in operations.

But President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey had resumed energy exploration work in the region as Greece had not kept its promises on the issue.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting of the government council for defence issues on Monday which examined “ways of reaction to the Turkish provocation”, the conservative premier’s office said.

After the meeting, Greece’s foreign affairs ministry issued a statement urging Turkey to “immediately cease its illegal activities which undermine peace and security in the region”.

Turkey dismissed the Greek objections, saying they had no legal basis and vowed to…