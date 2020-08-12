Greece calls for emergency EU meeting on Turkey’s Eastern Mediterranean activities – Middle East Monitor

Greece the other day called for an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to go over Turkey’s choice to dispatch a seismic research study vessel in a disputed location in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek Foreign Ministry advised Ankara to stop unlawful activities in the eastern Mediterranean area which “undermine peace and security in the region”.

It included that it “will not accept blackmail” and will “defend its sovereign rights”.

Earlier on Monday, the Turkish navy provided an advisory stating that the Oruc Reis vessel would run in a location of sea south of Turkey’s Antalya and west of Cyprus in between 10-23 August, Reuters reported.

Seismic studies belong to preparatory work for possible hydrocarbon expedition.

